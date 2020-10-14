FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

China’s digital currency turns paper money to dust

The Frontier Post / October 14, 2020

Monitoring Report

China is already test-driving the future of finance while the rest of the world is stuck trying to get its learner’s permit, Dion Rabouin writes in Axios Markets.

  • Why it matters: The pandemic has accelerated the world’s move away from paper money. Producing the world’s first central bank digital currency could put China in the driver’s seat to steer the future of payments and currency.

China’s central bank has distributed the currency to “lottery” winners who are reportedly spending it at thousands of retailers, including local supermarkets and pharmacies and even Walmart.

