China’s envoy says Beijing eager to solidify relations with Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): The Political Deputy of Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir on Saturday met with China’s special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong and the Chinese ambassador Zhao Xing to Kabul, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.

At the meeting, Xiaoyong affirmed China’s support for Afghanistan’s position in international forums and expressed China’s readiness to further expand and solidify its relations with Afghanistan.

He underscored China’s ongoing efforts to fortify Afghanistan’s economy, enhance bilateral relations, and deepen cooperation.

Xiaoyong commended Afghanistan’s progress over the past three years and stressed the significance of fostering improved relations and mutual understanding among Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China.

He reiterated China’s respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, cultural values and sovereignty, highlighting China’s commitment to contributing to Afghanistan’s economic advancement through increased investment initiatives.

Meanwhile, Abdul Kabir conveyed his gratitude to Xiaoyong, acknowledging the strong bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, which continue to grow.

He assured that the Islamic Emirate has consistently guaranteed its neighbors and the international community that Afghanistan poses no threat to any nation and has upheld this assurance over the past three years.

He further noted that Afghanistan is transitioning from a prolonged period of conflict and is prioritizing the revitalization of its national economy and the expansion of regional cooperation.

Kabir underscored the critical importance of regional collaboration for achieving stability in the region and affirmed Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts toward attaining economic stability.