China’s message to the Muslim world

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has attended the opening ceremony of the 48th Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers as a Special Guest. While addressing the session, Mr. Wang Yi said that China was ready to build partnerships with the Islamic world for the promotion of multilateralism and democracy in international relations as well as for unity and cooperation. According to Yi, China is ready to build four partnerships with Islamic countries including partners of unity and cooperation, partners in development, and revitalization. Wang Yi was of the view that his participation in the conference is a demonstration of the sincere desire of China and the Islamic world to strengthen exchanges and cooperation. He said China was ready to work with Islamic countries to promote a multipolar world, democracy in international relations, and diversity of human civilizations, and make unremitting efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Wang told the Conference that China would continue to stand firmly on the side of the Palestinian people and support the two-state solution for the settlement of the issue. It will respect the choice made by the Afghan people, while China shares the aspiration of other Muslim countries regarding the Kashmir dispute and seeks peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian issue through peaceful negotiations.

China and Pakistan are all-weather friends and have enjoyed a relationship of mutual trust, respect for each other’s security, sovereignty as well as national interests over the past seven decades. The unparalleled level of bilateral relations between the two governments, military to military, and People to people ties are a bright example for the rest of the world. The presence of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the opening session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is another manifestation of Pak-China friendship that Pakistan not only paved the path for the participation of the Chinese representative at the gathering of the Muslim nations but also provide an opportunity to offer prospects of Muslim-China partnership in the coming years. Presently, a new world order is in making while the United States and China have emerged as competitors in the future global system. The world particularly Muslim countries had witnessed the pros and cons of American friendship which not only directly invaded the Muslim countries like Iraq and Afghanistan without any sufficient reason but also collaborated with anti-Muslim nations like Israel and India in strengthening their illegal occupation of Palestine and Kashmir respectively. The American War on Terror (WoT) was also aimed at shattering the core fabric of Muslim Ummah around the globe whereas Arab spring was another manifestation of America’s democracy-coated invasion against the Arab nations in the last decade. In the current global scenario, China is emerging as an alternative to the United States for the Muslim world, because it is not only extending massive direct foreign investment (FDI) in most countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America but also enhancing their economies and trade through various connectivity projects under President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Chinese Foreign Minister has extended an open invitation to the Muslim world to build partnerships with China for peaceful coexistence and prosperity through cooperation and development, hence the action of Muslim nations would decide their future.