China’s military diplomacy

According to the media, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is building a special base in the Wakhan Gorge of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan, worth about 100 million somoni (55 million yuan). The two countries concluded the construction of a base between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Public Security of China. According to reports, the base will be built as a part of the cooperation agreement between the two countries, China will provide grant assistance for the construction of the base for the rapid response group of the Organized Crime Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan in the Vakhan gorge of Ishkashim area of Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region. China also agreed to provide tax free constructional material and other equipment imported from its country by Tajikistan for construction of the base.

The People’s Republic of China is gradually expanding its economic and military influence in the region while tactfully neutralizing US’s allies in the region. China’s steady outreach is continuing in the Central Asian States and in the East Asian nations during recent years. According to experts, it was the success of Chinese and Russian diplomacy that the Biden administration could not manage military bases after drawdown from Afghanistan in Central Asian States bordering Afghanistan. Whereas, at the same time, China made its way in Tajikistan. Earlier, Beijing successfully undertook a similar episode with the United States regarding Thailand-America alliance which flourished over the decades but facing serious restraints during recent years. Through steady economic and trade relations coupled with massive military cooperation, Thailand gradually drifted away toward the pro-China club of the regional states.

Both China-Thailand past rivals are now friendly nations and enjoy close relations with each other. Currently, a competition is ongoing between the two superpowers to trap regional and extra regional states in the friendship, alliance and partnership through military and economic agreements .

Presently, China has friendly relations and defense cooperation with several nations including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Thailand and several other countries, whereas the United States has partnership with India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Australia. The two rivals are actively working to cultivate their agents while regional states have struck the dilemma of joining one of them.