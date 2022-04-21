China’s ratification of ILO conventions

According to media reports, the Chinese authorities have ratified the International Labor Organization Convention No. 29 on Forced or Compulsory Labor and Convention No. 105 on the Abolition of Forced Labor. As said, the decision was made by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress during its latest session in recent days.

The Chinese decision is very important and carries far-reaching-political and legal effects for China in the coming years. The ILO’s conventions adopted by the Chinese government are not newly approved laws, but they were coined in 1930 and after that. Historically, western nations had been accusing China of running a network of correctional camps in different parts of the country where about one million Uyghurs are allegedly detained by force, being taught the Chinese version of social and religious ethics and ethnically Uyghurs are compelled to forced labor there. Although Chinese authorities have repeatedly denied the charges regarding running a network of penitentiary institutions in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, but western allies never accepted Chinese clarification and had been consistently raising the issue against China at global forums.

According to experts, the ILO Convention No. 29 calls for the abolishment of the use of forced or compulsory labor in all its forms, while the Convention No. 105 further explains the provision of the laws and clearly stated that forced labor used as a means of political influence, education, or punishment for the presence of ideological beliefs that are contrary to the established political, social, or economic system.

Hence, the ratification of the ILO conventions is very important as it will put tremendous pressure on the Chinese government for the removal of the infrastructure of forced educational institutions/camps if any while at the same time it provides an opportunity to the Chinese government to discredit western propaganda by bringing transparency and openness in its system. Hopefully, after implementation of the ILO conventions by the Chinese government there will be no ambivalence regarding the Uyghur correctional camps in Xinjiang autonomous region and the reality will be expose to the world very soon.