Chinese Ambassador meets Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of China Yao Jing called on Chairman Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa and discussed plans for the future.

According to details, Chairman CPEC Authority Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed his full confidence in the progress and pace of CPEC projects.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said in a tweet that in the meeting, the Chinese ambassador reassured about his government’s full preparedness to expand CPEC to the private sector.

Moreover, the Chinese Ambassador said that bringing foreign direct investment to Pakistan during the current financial year would be the focus of his attention.