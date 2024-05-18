Chinese ambassador pledges support to Afghan flood victims

KABUL (BNA): In a meeting between the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul, Zhaoxing, and the Acting Refugees and Repatriation Minister, Khalil ur-Rehman Haqqani, China expressed its commitment to extending assistance to the flood-stricken regions of Afghanistan.

Ambassador Zhao Xing praised the Islamic Emirate’s effective management and swift response to natural disasters, underscoring China’s readiness to provide aid within the limits of its capabilities.

During the meeting, Ambassador Xing conveyed China’s condolences to the flood victims and expressed his country’s willingness to offer support to alleviate their suffering.

Moreover, Ambassador Zhao Xing assured the Afghan authorities that additional aid from China would reach Afghanistan by July next year.

The devastating floods that have affected several provinces in Afghanistan have caused significant damage to infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods.

The timely commitment of support from China signifies the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and China’s dedication to assisting Afghanistan in times of need.