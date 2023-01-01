Chinese bankers optimistic over macroeconomy

F.P. Report

ISTANBUL: Chinese bankers and entrepreneurs are optimistic over the country’s macroeconomy during the first quarter of 2023, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) survey showed on Wednesday.

According to the Chinese broadcaster CGTN, the macroeconomy heat index was at 40.2% in the January-March period, up 22.8 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Some 62.8% of surveyed bankers said the macroeconomy was operating “normally.”

The bankers’ outlook index for macroeconomy heat increased to 50.9%, 10.7 percentage points higher.

Aggregate loan demand posted an increase in the first three months, while the index was up by 19 percentage points to 78.4%.

Another survey from the central bank showed that entrepreneurs’ macroeconomy heat index rose to 33.8% in the first quarter, up 10.3 percentage points on a quarterly basis.

Some 64.6% of the entrepreneurs from 5,000 businesses said the macroeconomy was operating “normally.” (APP)