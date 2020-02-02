1953801-240261800

Chinese central bank to pump $173bn to economy in virus boost

The Frontier Post / February 2, 2020

BEIJING (AFP): China’s central bank said Sunday it would pump $173 billion into the economy as it ramps up support for a nationwide fight against a deadly virus that is expected to hit growth.

The People’s Bank of China said in a statement it would launch a $173 billion reverse repurchase operation on Monday to maintain “reasonable and abundant liquidity” in the banking system, as well as a stable currency market, during the epidemic.

