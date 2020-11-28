Chinese companies to setup first smartphone manufacturing plant in Pakistan

F.P Report

Two Chinese companies have reached an agreement at the FIEDMC office to establish a smartphone manufacturing plant in Faislabad, Pakistan.

The two companies will jointly set up the first smartphone manufacturing plant at M3 Industrial Estate, Faisalabad. Under the agreement, Initially, Chinese companies will invest $10 million in the project for manufacturing smartphones locally.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, between Vice President VIVO Duam Tai Ping and Director Manufacturing Zhang Bin were present during the signing ceremony at the FIEDMC office.

The Provincial minister welcomed the development saying that local investors are turning towards Punjab due to the beneficial policies of the Punjab government. The provincial minister said that the investors will be provided facilities and complete protection on a priority basis.