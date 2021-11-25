Chinese Embassy in Lithuania suspends consular services

BEIJING (TASS): The PRC Embassy in Lithuania has temporarily suspended the provision of consular services. This is stated in the statement of the diplomatic mission published on Thursday.

“For technical reasons, from November 25, 2021, the provision of consular services will be temporarily suspended. Their resumption will be announced separately,” the message says.

In July, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced the planned opening of a representative office of Taiwan. It began work on November 18. China has repeatedly protested and recalled its ambassador from Vilnius in August, recommending it to Lithuania, which recalled the ambassador in September.