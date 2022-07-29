Chinese envoy calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQs in Rawalpidni on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail.

The COAS said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and looks forward to enhancing our strategic partnership. He reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace and stability in the region. The visiting dignitary thanked COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability. He also assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

