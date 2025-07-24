Chinese envoy, Muttaqi discuss Afghanistan’s reconstruction

KABUL (Pajhwok): China’s special envoy for Afghanistan says he discussed ways to cooperate with neighboring countries and the international community to strengthen collaboration and support for Afghanistan’s reconstruction with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

Yue Xiaoyong wrote on his X page that he had “a very good meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

“We discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries and international commitments for the reconstruction of Afghanistan and the expansion of cooperation with this country.”

It is worth noting that the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on the meeting.