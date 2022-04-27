Chinese exports and British protectionism

According to British media, the UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has initiated two new investigations into imports of fiber optic cables from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) under Britain’s anti-dumping laws to determine whether imports of these products are being dumped in the UK at prices below what they would sell for in their home countries and to determine their subsidies production at home as well as, a probe will also carry out to consider whether these imports are damaging the UK industry for fiber optic cables or not. According to reports, a UK manufacturer has complained to the TRA regarding an alleged injury to the UK industry. The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) is the UK governmental body that investigates trade disputes, remedy measures, and unfair trade practices relating to the foreign trade of the country.

In fact, trade protectionism has increased many folds in recent years and the advocators of free and fair trade and founding fathers of the world trade Organization (WTO) are again started pursuing the doctrines of restrictionism and narrow sightedness in the 21st century. According to critics, the western legacies of liberalism, open border trade, and tax-free zones had always boomed their greater business interest while they have coined anti-dumping laws, tariff barriers, and sanctions designation to curb the imports from the rival nations. Earlier, the US, Canada, and other western nations had initiated probes into the allegations of anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties by some exporting countries in the past which badly affects exports of those countries.

According to critics, western nations are habitual in defying universal agreements by using their domestic laws and thus inflicted tremendous loss on other nations before the validation of their self-originated blames. The British TRA usually completes its investigations regarding the anti-dumping cases within 225 days and that time along with an unmerited media trial significantly damages the reputation of the products and loss of foreign reserves to other nations, hence it would be better, the so-called law lovers should validate their claims prior to criticism of the other nations.