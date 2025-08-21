Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Islamabad for a three-day visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received member of the CPC Politburo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Nur Khan Airport.

Children in traditional attire greeted the visiting dignitary with flowers.

During the visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister will represent his country in the sixth round of Pak-China Strategic Dialogue being held tomorrow.

The Pak-China Strategic Dialogue will be co-chaired by Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar.