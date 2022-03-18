Chinese foreign ministry spokesman ridicules West’s idea of world community

BEIJING (RIA Novosti): Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday mocked the West’s notion of the international community on his Twitter account.

The diplomat published a picture where on a blue background is not a full-fledged map of the world, but only the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the countries of Western Europe, signing it “it is a generally accepted truth that when the West talks about the international community, they mean “, and on the picture itself it says: “the international community that you constantly hear about.”

Zhao Lijian often criticizes the actions of Western countries and the United States, in particular, on his Twitter account, despite the fact that the social network has been blocked in China for many years.

At daily briefings by the Foreign Ministry, the diplomat also criticizes the one-sided attitude of Western countries towards conflicts and the humanitarian crises arising from them.

On Friday, he said that the United States is only pretending to be concerned about the problem of refugees in Europe due to the Ukrainian crisis, but in reality they are simply “contemplating the fire from the opposite bank.”

A day earlier, from the rostrum of the Foreign Ministry, in the context of the events in Ukraine, he accused NATO, the United States and the Western media of a hypocritical position on the victims of conflicts.

According to him, when it comes to the victims of conflicts among the civilian population, neither the media nor the governments of Western countries showed concern because of the dead people in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine and Yugoslavia.

