Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi calls on PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and senior Chinese officials were also present at the meeting in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The Chinese delegation also met President Arif Alvi.

A day earlier, delegation-level talks between Pakistan and China were held between officials from the two countries discussed regional and bilateral matters,

The two delegations had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional matters, particularly the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process.

Qureshi stated that Pakistan is grateful for China’s support in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions. He stressed that Pakistan and China continue their close coordination and consultation to ensure that peace and stability in the region is maintained.

Chinese State Councilor Yi reaffirmed China’s support and reiterated opposition to any unilateral action as well as the measures that could further complicate the situation.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to support China on all issues of its core interest, including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. He highlighted that CPEC has added a new dimension to bilateral ties and contributed immensely to the revitalisation of Pakistan’s economy. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of the projects, especially those in Gwadar.