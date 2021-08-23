Chinese foreign trade to face more complicated situation next year

Monitoring Desk

China’s foreign trade may face a more complicated situation next year given base effects and receding positive factors associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wang Wentao, the country’s Commerce Minister said on Monday.

Foreign trade already faces a complex situation in the second half this year, Wang told a news conference in Beijing.

China’s cross-cyclical macoeconomic policy will help economic fluctuations stay within a reasonable range, Wang added.

Courtesy: Reuters