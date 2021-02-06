Chinese Japan Ties

China and Japan have agreed to properly manage their differences through dialogue and pragmatically promote cooperation in maritime affairs, making the East China Sea, a sea of peace, cooperation, and friendship. The agreement was reached during the 12th round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs held between the two countries via video link in recent days. By stressing the importance of peace and stability in the East China Sea, the two sides agreed to hold annual and special meetings for the defense sector’s maritime and air liaison mechanism as soon as possible, accelerate the construction of a direct telephone line under the mechanism, and strengthen crisis management and control to prevent unexpected events. China and Japan reached a consensus on maritime search cooperation between the China Maritime Search and Rescue Center and the Japan Coast Guard, combating maritime crimes and promoting exchanges between law enforcement officers.

The China and Japan have dispute over Islands of Senkaku or Diaoyu in the East China Sea and a rocky chain of about 1200 miles in Southwest of Toyoko, the capital of Japan. Presently, the Senkaku/ Diaoyu Islands are under Japanese control since 1972. Both countries are remained in tense situation during past year due to their differences over these Islands. China says its claim to the islands extend back to 1400s, when they were used as a staging point for Chinese fisherman. While, Japan says it saw no trace of Chinese control of the islands in an 1885 survey, so it formally recognized them as Japanese sovereign territory in 1895.

The recent understanding and agreement between the two big powers of the region, will enhance the stability and peace in the area. The Chinese Japan agreement is very important in the backdrop of ongoing controversy in South China Sea and United State Indo-Pacific Strategy. Apparently, China displayed tolerance to cool down the temperature in East China Sea. If China and Japan successfully resolve their difference amicably. Then, it will prove to be a blow to the United States Indo-Pacific Strategy in the region and also effect the Quad-lateral forum of USA, Japan, Indian and Australia in coming days. However, both big powers are playing their cards and time will decide the ultimate their success against each other.