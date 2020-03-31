Chinese member of Tableeghi Jammat fainted

MULTAN (INP): The member of Tableeghi Jamaat from China, who was shifted to quarantine center in Multan, got faint on Tuesday and rushed to the Nishter Hospital isolation ward.

According to details, Chinese citizen along with Tableeghi jamaat reached Multan as the doctor said that he was out of danger and he got fainted due to malnutrition during eight hours of journey. It is worth mentioning that over 391 Tableeghi Jammat members including foreigners reached Multan and the Abdali mosque, where they are residing, turned into quarantine.

Dist admin delivers ration bags among 325 labourers: District administration in collaboration with philanthropists distributed ration bags among 325 labourers at divisional sports complex, here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that the government was well aware of the problems of the labourers.

During distribution of the bags, he stated that the government will extend every possible help to the labourers.

The government has set up relief fund for the labourers. Similarly, both Federal and provincial government also announced financial packages for the poor. He thanked Roomi Foundation and Sultan Foundation for extending cooperation with district administration for distribution of the bags. He also urged other philanthropists to come forward and offer donations to the poor, especially in their respective locations.