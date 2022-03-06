Chinese Military Modernization Campaign

According to the media, China has planned to increase its military budget by 7.1% during 2022, and after the current increase, the Chinese military budget will touch 1.45 trillion yuan (229.5 billion dollars) during the next fiscal year. According to the Chinese government, it is necessary to implement the military-strategic course of the new era, to support the acceleration of the modernization of the national defense and the armed forces, to stimulate the innovative development of science, technology, and defense industry. It further stated that the funds will also be used to social security of demobilized military personnel, to organize work on the deployment of retired military veterans, and to continue to increase the rates of benefits and subsidies for military beneficiaries.

China is the most populous nation, having the second-largest economy, and also owns the largest army in the world comprising 3 million soldiers. Although the Chinese economy is growing at a fast pace and is likely to surpass America during the next decade. However, China faces serious threats to its security and territorial integrity in the contemporary world mainly due to its competition with the United States.

The United States had increased pressure over Beijing during recent years through aggressive military presence near the Chinese territorial waters including the South China Sea, and the East China Sea, warships transit in the Strait of Taiwan, and through continuous incursion in the Chinese exclusive economic zone in the name of freedom of navigation. Furthermore, the United States had also formed AUKUS, a new security pact with Australia and the UK to further contain China besides already working on a China-focused forum of the Quad Security dialogue with India, Japan, and Australia. While Chinese strategists are much worried about the US’s two-prong policy of building military pressure through its alliances in the region along with inciting internal instability through the support of Uygur separatists, Hong Kong pro-democracy activists as well as the anti-reunification rebellion of the Taiwanese regime against China.

On another hand, China has managed the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between China and India, but it feels that India can create problems on behalf of the US at any critical juncture in the future. China has maintained a single-digit increase in its defense budget since 2016, due to growing threats to its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and looming threats to its strategic interests in the region and beyond. Presently, China’s military spending in terms of volume ranks second in the world after the United States proposed defense estimate of about $770 billion for the next fiscal year. Although western analysts criticize China for its massive military spending, Chinese policymakers are aimed at not only upsetting the current threats but also looking ahead to gain the status of global Sheriff in the coming decades.

The Chinese Central Committee of the Communist Party has set an ambitious plan for the modernization of the Chinese military that coincides with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the PLA in 2027. Although, the Chinese leadership is not ready to desist its economic growth through involvement in any military conflict, while the US and allies are setting a wargame in the Indo-Pacific against China. Hence, the political mettle of both nations will decide the success of their doctrine in the future.