Chinese PM Li Qiang accorded red-carpet welcome in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang was extended a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Islamabad on a four-day bilateral visit to meet Pakistan’s civil and military leadership and attend the meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Chinese prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers and senior officials including from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

This was the first visit of any Chinese premier to Pakistan after 11 years.

On his arrival at the airport, Premier Li was warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other federal cabinet members and senior government officials.

Clad in traditional Pakistani dresses, two children presented bouquets to the dignitary as a 21-gun salute in the backdrop heralded his arrival. The static guards of Pakistan’s armed forces presented a salute to the dignitary.

The route of the Chinese Premier’s motorcade and other main intersections of the federal capital were decorated with the flags of Pakistan and China and banners inscribed with slogans depicting the time-tested bilateral ties.

Later, the Chinese premier will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House where a guard of honour will be given to him at a formal welcome ceremony. Both the prime ministers will hold delegation-level talks to discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both sides will sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral cooperation including CPEC-II and other mega projects. The Chinese premier will also virtually inaugurate the Gwadar International Airport.

Premier Li will also call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan, besides attending the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held in Islamabad on October 15-16.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote on his X timeline that he was looking forward to a “historic and productive” visit by Premier Li that would further strengthen and deepen the bilateral friendship. “We will review progress on existing initiatives, especially CPEC and also explore new avenues of mutually beneficial cooperation. Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity,” he remarked.

SCO Summit

Pakistan is all set to host meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting.

The SCO member states will be represented by Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

The Prime Minister of Mongolia as Observer State, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan as special guest will also participate in the meeting.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in fields of economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegations on the sidelines of the meeting.

Foolproof security arrangements

Islamabad Police devised a comprehensive security plan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 summit being held in the federal capital in which a number of dignitaries, media persons and businessmen are participating from the partner countries.

In this regard, the police have issued a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure foolproof security for the SCO Summit 2024.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said security arrangements have been finalized at all venues, airports, routes, funnel areas, hotels, and residences of delegations, including Noor Khan Air Base. Meanwhile, search operations and intelligence-based operations are ongoing in Islamabad.

He further said that foolproof security has been ensured for all foreign leaders, delegations, and guests. In addition to the police, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, District Administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, provincial police, intelligence agencies, traffic police, and the Special Branch are performing their duties to ensure foolproof security. More than 9,000 officers and officials of Islamabad Police are on duty to secure the SCO Summit 2024.

The IGP said that an integrated and comprehensive traffic plan has been issued to minimize inconvenience to the public.

Islamabad Police are requesting cooperation from citizens to ensure fool proof security of the SCO Summit 2024.

He further assured that Islamabad Police will utilize all available resources to provide foolproof security for all delegations and will make every effort to uphold the dignity and honour of the country.

courtesy: 24 news