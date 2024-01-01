Chinese premier meets COAS Munir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir held a meeting at PM House on Monday.

The visiting dignitary warmly met the Pakistan Army chief while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Premier Li Qiang, who arrived in Islamabad on four-day official visit, was given a guard of honour at the PM House as he arrived there for delegation-level talks.

As premier Li arrived at the venue of formal welcome reception, PM Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed him.

The smartly turned-out contingents of three armed forces presented a guard of honour to Premier Li.

Later, both the prime ministers introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks.

During the visit, the Chinese PM will also participate in the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.