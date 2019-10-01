Chinese president vows to uphold Hong Kong autonomy

BEIJING (AA): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that no force can shake his country, as he oversaw a massive military parade to mark 70 years of communist rule.

Trucks carrying an assortment of modern weapons including nuclear capable launchers capable to dodge missile defense systems, rolled passed Tiananmen Square, showcasing country’s military and economic might.

Referring to the events in Hong Kong, Xi promised to maintain the political template giving autonomy to the region. “On our journey forward, we must uphold the principles of peaceful reunification and one country, two systems, maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao,” he said, according to local news outlet the China Daily.

Over past few months, Hong Kong is witnessing protests against Beijing’s attempts to tighten grip on the territory.

In an oblique reference to Taiwan, Chinese president emphasized to promote peaceful development of cross-strait relations and vowed to strive for the complete reunification of China. The cross-strait relations refer to mainland China and Taiwan, which are separated by the Taiwan Strait in the west of Pacific Ocean.

“Seventy years ago, on this day, Comrade Mao Zedong solemnly declared here to the world that the People’s Republic of China was founded and the Chinese people had stood up,” reported the daily quoting Xi.

Xi was joined on the Tiananmen rostrum by Chinese leaders including Premier Li Keqiang and former Presidents Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin.

The military parade witnessed showcasing of DF-17 ballistic missile, H-6N bomber with extended range, extra capabilities and most-advanced nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile DF-41. It is believed to have a range of up to 15,000 kilometers (9,400 miles) — world’s longest-range military missile.

Xi said the foundation of communist rule in 1949 has completely changed China, from being a miserable poor and weak country, which being bullied and humiliated in over 100 years, to an advanced and a modern nation.

He asked people to uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China which single-handedly rules the country.

The Chinese president also pledged that the “country will stay on the path of peaceful development, and pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up”.

“We will continue to work with people from all countries to push for jointly building a community with a shared future for humanity,” Xi said.