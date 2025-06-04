Chinese researchers arrested in U.S. for smuggling biological pathogen

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : The FBI has arrested a Chinese national, Yunqing Jian, on charges related to the smuggling of a dangerous biological pathogen into the United States, according to FBI Director Kash Patel. Jian is accused of bringing the highly infectious fungus Fusarium graminearum into the country for research at the University of Michigan, where she is employed.

The fungus is known to cause “head blight,” a devastating disease affecting wheat, barley, maize, and rice. In addition to harming crops, it poses significant health threats to humans and livestock. Globally, Fusarium graminearum is responsible for billions of dollars in agricultural losses each year.

According to the FBI, Jian had previously worked on this same pathogen in China with funding from the Chinese government. Investigators also claim she expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.

Her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, a researcher at a Chinese university, was also implicated in the case. Liu initially denied involvement but later admitted to smuggling the same fungus through Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Both Jian and Liu face charges including conspiracy, smuggling, making false statements, and visa fraud. Authorities allege their activities were part of a broader effort by Chinese entities to infiltrate U.S. research institutions and potentially compromise America’s food supply.

“This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply,” Director Patel stated. “Your FBI will continue working tirelessly to be on guard against it.”

The arrests were made possible through a joint effort by the FBI’s Detroit Field Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Justice Department has pledged to prosecute the case to the fullest extent of the law.