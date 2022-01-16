Chinese, Turks or Americans?

Andrey Uglanov

Before our eyes, events took place in Kazakhstan that were unexpected for the vast majority of our population. The main question is who is behind the rebellion, for the suppression of which several tho-usand well-trained and armed paratroopers, plus the Belarusian, Kyrgyz, Tajik and Armenian military, had to be sent. What is Kazakhstan for us? This is a huge, seven and a half thousand kilometers, open border. And not far from it, there are many training grounds and military units like the missile divisions of the Strategic Missile Forces, re-equipped with the latest Sarmatians, plus the Priozersky training ground in Sary-Shagan in Kazakhstan itself, plus the Baikonur cosmodrome and much more, which you just couldn’t give it to anyone. And we didn’t give up.

All-Kyrgyz Congress of Kazakhs.

What is Kazakhstan and where does it originate from? Some 300 years ago, everything that was south of 50 degrees north latitude was called the “Steppe” by the Russians. For centuries it has hid danger. At the same latitude is the city of Kiev. In the region that is now called the “Kazakh steppes”, people lived who were divided into clans. They themselves called these clans “zhuzes” – Junior, Middle and Senior. In 1730, five years after the death of Peter I, the khan of the younger zhuz and his two sons turned to the Russian tsarina Anna Ioannovna for patronage. And a year later, a protectorate of the Russian Empire was established over the junior zhuz. By 1740, he asked for and received a protectorate of Russia and a middle zhuz.

What followed was a long history of wars and raids. And not from Russia, but from the southern neighbors of the Kazakhs – first of all, the Qin Khanate, that is, the ancient and mighty Khorezm. Kazakh tribes tried to compensate for losses from raids in the north. The Russian Empire was already the absolute leader in that region. As a result, after 130 years, in 1873, the lands of the senior, middle and junior zhuzes were divided into six regions and included in the three provinces of the Russian Empire. Syrdarya and Semirechenskaya became part of the Turkestan Governor General. Ural and Turgai – in the Orenburg province. Akmola and Semipalatinsk- in the West Siberian Governor General.

This continued until 1917 and the February Revolution, when in August the first All-Kyrgyz Congress was held in Orenburg, which took a course towards independence from the Russian Empire. Today in Kazakhstan that congress is called All-Kazakh. But 105 years ago, before the February revolution of the last century, the term “Kazakhs” did not exist at all. In the Russian Empire, all citizens of this region were called Kyrgyz. But modern Kazakh sources even call Tashkent an ancient Kazakh city. In any case, there have never been real states in these parts in the modern sense of the word.

Let’s move on to the Soviet period. How did Kazakhstan from an autonomous republic that is part of the RSFSR become a union republic? The Kazakh SSR appeared on the map of the Soviet Union only on February 5, 1936. It was separated from the vast republic called the RSFSR. Before that, on July 10, 1919, even before the 1922 union treaty, within the same RSFSR, the Kirghiz Territory was formed, which on August 26, 1920 became the basis for the formation of the Kirghiz Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic with its capital in Orenburg. Stalin, apparently, did not know about the existence of the Kazakhs. But in 1924-25almost all the territories dominated by the Kazakh population were united already in the Kazakh autonomy. That’s right, through the “K”. And the Orenburg region was withdrawn from its composition and transferred to the subordination of the RSFSR. On June 15, 1925, the Kirghiz ASSR was renamed the Kazak SSR, with Alma-Ata as its capital. And only on December 5, 1936, the Kazakh ASSR became the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic.

As a result, what we call today, for example, the Altai Mountains, for the most part ended up in Kazakhstan, like a huge part of the Caspian coast. Rudny Altai- this is north-eastern Kazakhstan became the center of non-ferrous metallurgy of the Soviet Union. On the site of the current capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, the Soviet city of Tselinograd originally grew up, around which virgin lands were plowed up by people who came from Russia and Ukraine, who had never known a plow.

After the cut of the Soviet Union, many in Russia thought about the unfair division of the territory. There were also those who wanted to return the Russian-populated lands of northeastern Kazakhstan to Russia with the help of weapons. The writer Eduard Limonov even organized an armed campaign to raise an uprising by the Russian population, but was arrested along with members of his party. Arrested here in Russia.

Chinese, Turks or Americans?

Here we are today. Elbasy Nazarbayev, which means “father of the people”, has ruled Kazakhstan since 1984. He is a representative of the main, Senior Zhuz. The members of this zhuz consider themselves the heirs of Genghis Khan himself. The leaders of Kazakhstan have always been people from the south, from the senior zhuz. Including the current President Tokaev, a native of Alma-Ata. Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev in 1984 became the chairman of the government of still Soviet Kazakhstan. And in 1989, after the nationalist riots in Alma-Ata, which looked very much like today’s coup attempt, he became the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. That is, he remained in power for nearly thirty-five years.

For ten years now, as in Russia, they have been wondering when the division of Nazarbayev’s inheritance, which was huge, will begin. His daughters and nephews, with their husbands, wives, children and numerous relatives, seized everything that brought money. The army, the state security agencies, the police and the party elite – everything became Nazarbayev’s.

But disgust from the arrogance of this public reached us in Russia quite recently, when in Kazakhstan they began to publicly, under cameras, humiliate and simply beat Russians. Both men and women. Only because they continued to talk among themselves in Russian. And it became absolutely disgusting last year, when, with the knowledge of the Elbasy, his hand-me-down parliament decided to get rid of the Cyrillic alphabet and, in the Turkish manner, switch to the Latin alphabet. Before that, they changed all the names of cities and villages built in Soviet times by Russians and Ukrainians with Belarusians, who raised both industry and agriculture in Kazakhstan. The main example is how Tselinograd became Astana.

Now, after the armed forces of the CSTO, and to put it bluntly, the Russian paratroopers, did not allow the ISIS and their godfathers the Turks to crawl into the Kazakh steppes, it’s time to figure it out and name those who organized the uprising in the capital of the senior zhuz Alma-Ata.

At first, some sinned against the Chinese. But this was a fleeting and frivolous suspicion, the Chinese have never been engaged in provoking riots among their neighbors, they themselves have enough worries. After Afghanistan and Iran and Syria, the Americans also have no time for the Kazakhs, except perhaps to work with the language, which they successfully do. Great suspicion fell on the Turks. It is not for nothing that official reports say that most of the ten thousand arrested are foreigners. Maybe these are fragments of ISIS banned in Russia? And thank God then that the lightning-fast transfer of troops did not allow this infection to take root in Kazakhstan, from where it would be very problematic to smoke it out.

An argument in favor of the possible participation of Turkey in the coup attempt in Kazakhstan was the recent demonstration by Erdogan of an ancient map, where half of Russia is located in a certain state of Turan, which the Turks are vigorously reviving. Kazakhstan, by the way, is not on that map at all. If our Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed a weak protest about this, then the Elbasy and the entire leadership of Kazakhstan, including the current president, kept silent in a rag. Moreover, the current President Tokayev, to put it mildly, did not object to Turkish non-governmental organizations using Turkish money to do anything on the territory of Kazakhstan – from organizing schools and educating children to influencing the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan. And yet, the attempt of Turkey and Erdogan to intercept the initiative in the change of power in Kazakhstan by a coup d’état is very doubtful. It’s too big an area. This is not Azerbaijan, neighboring Turkey.

War of Thrones.

We asked Colonel Gene-ral Leonid Grigoryevich Ivashov about what he thinks about the events in Kazakhstan. He was born in Kyrgyzstan and knows the Central Asian republics of the former Soviet Union very well.

Leonid Grigoryevich, they say that not Turkey, not the USA, not China, but the Kazakhs themselves were behind the events in Kazakhstan. It was a clan war. That is, the old one, behind which Nazarbayev stood, and the new one, behind which the current president of Kazakhstan, Tokayev. Does this look like the truth?

This is not true, this is it. This is not even a war between clans, but within one clan. In the Senior zhuz, a system of dual power has developed, and such a system is always unstable. Nazarbayev chose a successor for a long time, and in the end chose Tokayev. And Tokayev, of course, began to select his team. But the basis of the government of Kazakhstan was made up of Nazarbayev’s nominees, the security services also consisted of his people. Financial structures were also, of course, controlled by Nazarbayev’s people. Therefore, being the president and having great powers under the constitution, neither Tokayev himself nor his people had real power. This is always the cause of the confrontation. Plus, the Kazakhs were annoyed by the pervasive corruption of structures close to Nazarbayev. And when Nazarbayev fell ill, and, it seems, became seriously ill, the moment came to try to eliminate these contradictions.

The opinion of the President of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems Ivashov is extremely auth-oritative. But there is a-nother option, which is tal-ked about by local Russians living in Kazakhstan and, first of all, in Alma-Ata, the capital of the Elder Zhuz. They believe that it was an attempt to swing the situation in their favor by Nazarbayev’s relatives, and first of all by two brothers-nephews of Nursultan Abishevich.

One of them, a former local KGB general who became deputy defense minister, is called Samat Abish. The second, also a native of state security, but who became the richest bu-sinessman in Kazakhstan, is called Kairat Satybaldy. With all his billions, he still became the leader of Muslim radicals and, as they say, even maintained armed formations in the southern regions of the country, that is, around Alma-Ata. In a completely secular city, women wrapped from head to toe in black have become not uncommon in recent years. It seems that it was this audience, subordinate to the nephew of the retiring Elbasy Nazarbayev, that smashed the beautiful and beautiful city of Alma-Ata.

We carry the world on the tips of bayonets.

So it turns out that the reason that in the first days of the riot, the Kazakh cops handed over their weapons to the bandits, and the army did not leave the barracks, is also a consequence of the fact that Nazarbayev’s relatives went for broke in order to prevent the successor of their personal elbasy from finally coming to power, that is, President Tokayev.

The question is, maybe there is no army in Kazakhstan? On the contrary, it is one of the most powerful in Central Asia. The number of armed forces of Kazakhstan is estimated at 39 thousand people. They consist of the ground forces, which include the airborne assault troops, the air force and air defense, and even the navy! By the way, the ground forces number about 20 thousand people. Compare with two or three thousand paratroopers who arrived from Russia. In addition, in 2014, Nazarbayev, frightened by the “Russian spring”, also created a territorial defense force numbering several tens of thousands of people. Well, where were these forces in those hot days? Nowhere. We sat at home.

Seven years ago, in similar circumstances, we missed Ukraine. Putin could not miss Kazakhstan. How could not miss Belarus a year ago. It is surprising that in the case of Kazakhstan, for the first time, we are faced with the fact that Putin’s actions are not criticized by the so-called liberal public. Such a swift and effective show of force puzzled even the Americans. In addition, this happened during the period of preparation for negotiations on the so-called “Putin’s Ultimatum”, the main message of which is to remove NATO from the republics of the former Soviet Union.

It is not surprising that in Western Europe today they really began to think about their plans to expand NATO. And what will they do there when, according to their understanding, Putin sends the Airborne Forces to the airfields in Melitopol, Borispol or Kulbakinowhere can heavy transport aircraft land? Who will stop them? Who will decide on this? And Putin, after the Crimea, Belarus and Kazakhstan, will certainly not be afraid of the consequences. It is clear that he has been preparing for this all 20 years of his stay in power.

But what will happen to Kazakhstan? It looks like everything will remain the same, only with a different skullcap. Tokayev had alre-ady appointed a man who spoke of Russia with undisguised contempt as minister of information. Not in a horse, as they say, fodder.

Well, to hell with him, you never know who is talking. But if several dozens of Il-76 planes with Russian paratroopers had not flown to Kazakhstan, and already tomorrow in Alma-Ata they could have forced all women to walk in hijabs, they would have driven the Russians to the stadium for arrest.

And then the new Central Asian chiefs, as a rule, begin to search for the owner. And the choice is visible only between three contenders – China, Turkey and the United States. All this trinity for us, as they used to say, is not diarrhea, but scrofula.

But today, Russian paratroopers, by their appearance in Kazakhstan, have made this option impossible.