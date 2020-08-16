CHITRAL: A view of 85 year old Harichen Bridge at Mastuj area, which is constructed by British Government in 1935. — APP Photo

APP10-16 CHITRAL: August 16  A view of broken 85 year old Harichen Bridge at Mastuj area, which is constructed by British Government in 1935. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

The Frontier Post / August 16, 2020
