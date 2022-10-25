Chitral not available for sale, observes PHC CJ

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Abdul Shakoor ordered Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before court today (on Wednesday).

The divisional bench directed CS to appear before PHC during hearing of writ petitions regarding illegal deforestation while informed that illegal cutting of forests had created several problems in Swat.

In the meantime, Chief Justice observed while directing Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah that is you people are aware about blasting and extraction of minerals from Chitral while also inquired that how are behind the mining?

However, AAG argued that he will assist honorable court after discussion with mining’s department while after resuming of hearing Director General Mining along with legal Advisor Barrister Asad-ul-Mulk appeared before PHC.

During hearing Chief Justice directed DG Mining to submit detail report along with identification miners and on whom orders the extraction of minerals are allowed. He added that blasts causing blockade of roads in the area and observed that sliding continuously happening in mountains where extraction of minerals are obtained by blasts. Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that Chitral is not available for sale and court shall never allow anyone to extract natural resources as per their wishes while observed that it is necessary that CS should inform court regarding step taken in this regard and adjourned hearing for today (till Wednesday).

