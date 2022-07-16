NEILI (Pajhwok): The number of people infected with cholera disease in the Nawamesh district of central Daikundi province has increased to 747 in the past 10 days, an official said on Saturday.

Assistant Health Director Sayed Ishaq Husaini said: “The total infection cases in Nawamesh district bordering Halmand province of Afghanistan has reached 747, while 100 of the patients are in critical condition and receiving treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU)”.

According to Husaini, on the basis of information from local residents, 11 patients had lost their lives so far.

He added cholera has infected some people in Gere Joy, Shunya, Dasht and Tak villages of Nawamesh district situated on the border with Baghran district of southern Helmand province. More health teams are being dispatched to the affected areas.

Husaini further added that water resources in the affected areas were contaminated and their residents did not follow health tips.

He called drought among the main causes of this disease.

