Cholera-related death toll surges in Afghanistan

HELMAND (Khaama Press): According to local authorities in Helmand and Daikundi provinces, in central and southern Afghanistan, the cholera outbreak has recently killed 11 people in the districts of Nawa Mesh and Baghran.

Health officials state that this disease, which causes severe diarrhea and nausea, has been spreading in the small villages of Dasht, Giro Joy, Tak, Shina, and other areas for the past week or so.

Sayed Ishaq Hosseini, a health official in Daikundi province, stated that the cholera-like disease, which has severe diarrhea and vomiting as symptoms, has spread from 6th July in the border region between the Baghran district in Helmand and Nawa Mesh district in Daikundi province.

He adds that four medical teams from the districts of Kajran, Kiti, and Daikundi provincial capital have been dispatched to the area in order to reach the affected areas and attend to the patients.

In the course of three days, Daikundi’s medical teams identified and hospitalized more than 400 people, who contracted the disease, he continued.

He also cited locals who claimed that 11 people had died from the disease, although he added that this number had not been officially confirmed.

Furthermore, 590 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the province of Helmand’s Baghran district, according to local Taliban officials.

According to the Taliban’s director of information and culture in Helmand, Hafiz Rashid Helmandi, 80 people contracted this disease just yesterday.

The Taliban’s Ministry of Public Health describes this illness as acute diarrhea and claims that it has not yet been confirmed to be cholera.

