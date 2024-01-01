Choosing Convenient Car Rental for Exploring Batam!

Are you planning to go to Batam and explore it this month or next vacation? Batam car rental should be in your list! Other things such as hotel, tickets or itinerary are important and you probably already book for them; however, you should not forget about the car rental. There are more than one options for transportation but exploring Batam with your own car, even though it is a rental, will be more convenient.

How is it convenient? Well, you could explore as many places as you want as long as you know the places. You could choose the car based on your needs too! You could hire the driver along with your exploration in Batam. So, you could imagine how adventurous your vacation in Batam will be.

Then, how to choose the best car for exploring Batam? Are there any options for it? Ok, do not worry, I will give you information about the options and tips for you below.

The Options for Car Rental in Batam and Tips for You

Exploring a new city is not easy. Moreover, it is your first time to go to Batam and you are a foreigner. I understand many people choose to use a service or trip that includes all such as hotel, itinerary, foods until the transportation.

However, it has pros and cons that you should understand. The pros are that the trip package is more practical and you only need to bring your luggage and follow all the schedules from them. Then, how about the cons? You could not decide your own itinerary and schedule of course.

You could not choose your own hotel and wake up in the morning following the tight schedule. It will be more difficult if you get a car that is not so convenient. That is why, in my opinion, planning your own trip and car rental is the best, in my opinion. What do you think?

So, here are the options of Batam car rental for you:

1. Small Car for City Ride

For those of you who want to explore Batam city and only focus on exploring around the city only; a small car for city riding is the best option. However, if you are not alone, you should choose the car with at least five to seven seaters.

Therefore, you will have more space for you and other people inside. Then, you will get more space for your shopping! You probably know how famous the shopping centers in Batam are! There are many interesting things you could buy for your friends there.

2. SUV and Minibus

If you are going to Batam with more than three people; you could rent a bigger car such as an SUV or minibus with 7 to 10 seaters. It will be more convenient if you have more space for people inside and the luggage.

This car also could bring you to many places not only in the middle of Batam city. There are many breath-taking spots in Batam you should visit. For example, the famous BarelangBridge and Nongsa Beach.

You better do not skip those spots!

3. Bus and Bus Medium

This option is really perfect for you who bring many people to Batam. The bus medium will have at least 33 seaters. Then, the big one will be about 40 to 58 seaters.

I know it will feel like a big vacation with a big family but it will be so fun! In my opinion, you should hire the driver for this option because driving a big car is not easy and you need a special driving licence.

Those are the three options for the car rental in Batam. Actually, there is one more option that is a minibus with 24 seaters. You could choose this one if you need too. Well, do you want more tips? I think you should do more surveys about the itinerary in Batam and all the rules on the road.

You know, hiring the driver is the best option though. Ok, that is all. If you want to know the recommendation to rent a car in Batam; you could visit this Batam car rental . You will see the details of the options I mentioned above.

I hope the information is useful and have fun for your next vacation in Batam!