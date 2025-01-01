Chris Brown arrested over alleged bottle attack

LONDON: US singer Chris Brown has been arrested in the UK in connection with a bottle attack at a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday, and held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair.

The Sun said it became aware of Brown’s presence in the UK on Wednesday, at which point it alerted the Met Police.

The Met said a 36-year-old man remains in custody. Representatives for Brown have been approached for comment.

A Met spokesman told BBC News: ”A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.”

”He has been taken into custody where he remains.

“The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.

“The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

The Sun said Met Police officers travelled to Manchester after the newspaper learned the singer had flown to the UK via private jet, and asked officers whether Brown was under arrest.

Speaking to the Sun in 2023, Mr Diaw claimed Brown hit him over the head with a bottle before punching and kicking him as he lay on the floor.

He said his knee collapsed and he was taken to hospital, and needed crutches to walk when he was discharged.

R&B singer Brown rose to fame two decades ago and is known for hits such as Beautiful People, No Air, Under The Influence, Run It and Turn Up The Music.

He is currently on tour and scheduled to play several UK shows in June and July.

Courtesy: BBC