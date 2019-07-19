Chris Hemsworth to be seen as Thor in next movie

Monitoring Desk

HOLLYWOOD: Good news is awaiting Marvel fans as one of their favourite superheroes, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, is all set to return in the upcoming film, tentatively titled Thor 4.

We all remember the last time when Thor was seen in the uber-successful blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. According to latest reports, Marvel Studios are officially done with their Phase 3 post film Spider – Man: Far From Home. So, the latest Thor happens to be a kind of official update regarding Phase 4, reported Variety.

Director TaikaWaititi is also returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film-maker will write and direct the sequel to his 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok.

Waititi’s take on the fourth Thor blockbuster puts Warner Bros’ long-in-development Akira adaptation on hold indefinitely. However, the studio hopes that it resumes production with Waititi at the helm once he’s done filming Thor 4.

Thor: Ragnarok, the third spin off about the crown prince of Asgard (portrayed by a hulking Chris Hemsworth), became a massive success, generating $854 million worldwide in 2017. The Australian star is expected to reprise his role as the god of thunder in the still-untitled film. Marvel and Disney have not yet set a release date for the title.

Waititi recently directed Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit, a satire about a young boy whose mother houses a Jewish girl to hide her from Nazis. Waititi plays the boy’s imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. The film is set to release on October 18.

Waititi’s other credits include New Zealand titles Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows. In Thor: Ragnarok, he played the character Korg and reprised that role in Avengers: Endgame.