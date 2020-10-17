Christian beaten up in Chhattisgarh for refusing to renounce the faith

Monitoring desk

Jetel living in a village at Jagdalpur district of Chattisgarh state, has been incriminated for his faith in Jesus Christ. He had been receiving many warnings and threatening to recant his faith, and adopt his older ways when he was a Hindu. A mob of around 25-30 people went to his home, verbally abused and threatened him to forsake Christ.

The incident happened around 4pm in the evening on Oct 6, 2020.

Jetel’s unwavering faith didn’t please the fanatics and they started kicking and beating him, until he collapsed. He was taken to the closest government hospital by the CRPF, and was hospitalized for three days.

He had registered his case to the police station; however, police is slow to act as they seem to be suppressing the case as a support to the fanatics. Aren’t we a secular country and free to choose and practice our faith? Why is then the judiciary and police so slow to act on his case?

Persecution Relief has contacted Jaithal when they got to know that the village had five more families who have accepted Christ. When enquired why the mob attacked him and not the other believers, Jetel replied, “The believers gather in my home during worship and prayer services. Church pastor or elders visit my house regularly to pray.”

Courtesy: Countercurrents