Christian community celebrates Christmas today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Christian community are celebrating Christmas across Pakistan, an event of peace and happiness today (Tuesday).

According to reports, celebrations and Christmas prayers are being held in all the major cities of the country.

Members of Christians community started their day with ceremonies in churches amid beefed up security and prayed for country’s sovereignty and prosperity. People have decorated their homes and religious places with lights. Special Christmas trees are prepared for the occasion.

Members of the Christian community will attend special services at illuminated churches where prayers will also be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan

Security has been ramped up at churches across Pakistan. Police contingents have been deployed to protect churchgoers over Christmas.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi in his message has extended his warmest greetings to Christian brethren in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Christmas and has commended the sincere efforts of Christian community for the socio-economic development of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has greeted the country’s Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and wished them a happy and peaceful Christmas.