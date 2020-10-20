Christopher Liddell, U.S nominee for OECD Secretary General

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: United States has nominated “Christopher Liddell” as the U.S. candidate for the position of Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The nomination was confirmed by an official statement of U.S State Department. The OECD is a uniquely valuable forum where the United States works with the other advanced free market democracies to develop best practices and standards that enhance growth and create jobs, official spokesperson of U.S State Department said.

While highlighting the background of the nominee, the statement adds, a native of New Zealand, Christopher Liddell is currently assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination at the White House. Before his government service, Mr. Liddell served as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of General Motors, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Microsoft Corporation, and Chief Financial Officer of International Paper, the spokesperson added.

According to the official statement released by U.S State Department, it was states that as Secretary General of the OECD, Mr. Liddell will draw upon decades of high-level public and private sector experience to ensure the OECD pursues a focused and impactful member-driven agenda.

The official spokesperson expressed gratitude to the outgoing Secretary General Ángel Gurría of Mexico for his years of services for U.S. the spokesperson hoped that U.S look forward to working with other OECD members to select a Secretary General to lead this vital organization in the post-COVID period and to analyze and debate policies that will lead to strong economic growth around the globe. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which is scheduled to elect its secretary-general soon, will play a major role in shaping the new world economic order.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a unique forum where the governments of 36 member states with market economies work with each other and they also work with more than 70 non-member economies to promote economic growth, prosperity and sustainable development. The Organization also provides an environment where governments can compare their policy experiences that helps them to find better solutions and policies, it enable them to coordinate on domestic and international policies.