Chrome 78 rolling out on Android now, brings new dark mode

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: The latest version of Google’s web browser is Chrome 78, and it’s rolling out to Android devices now. Previously, the latest version of Chrome launched for other platforms, including Windows, Linux, macOS, and iOS.

Chrome 78 brings a few upgrades and bug fixes, but the biggest new feature is a dark mode. You can easily turn it on by tapping the menu icon and then hitting Settings > Themes. Once there, you can choose between three options: System default, Light, and Dark.

“System default” will switch Chrome to dark mode automatically if you have Android 10’s system-wide dark mode switched on or your device is in battery-saver mode. At all other times, Chrome will be in the usual Light mode.

You can get a glimpse of what the Chrome 78 dark mode looks like in the image at the top of this article.

Aside from the new dark mode, the latest version of the browser has the usual stability and performance improvements.

In related news, if you use Chrome on a computer and are running the latest version, you can now send phone numbers from the desktop version of Chrome to your Android device. Just highlight a phone number on your desktop, right-click it, and select the device you’d like to send it to. You can then tap a notification on your Android phone and call that number. More info on this feature can be found here.

Chrome 78 is rolling out now via the Google Play Store. However, it could be a few days or even a few weeks before everyone gets it, so sit tight if you don’t see it immediately.

Courtesy: (androidauthority)