Chromite mine extraction started

KABUL (Agencies): Officials in Khost province have announced the start of extraction at a chromite mine in Zazai Maidan district.

Over the next five years, it is estimated that 11,000 tons of chromite will be extracted from the mine, generating approximately 118,600,000 Afghanis in revenue, said the head of mines and petroleum of Khost, Mohammad Sadiq.

The mining process will also create work opportunities for 200 people in the area.

Since the rule of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the illegal mining and smuggling of expensive stones in this province has been prevented, said the Deputy Governor of Khost Mohammad Anwar Din Perwar.

He said that apart from Razak Mangi mine, some other mines are also under discovery, after which the extraction works will start.

Chromite is a mineral that is used in heat-resistant clothing, sprays, steel pipes, non-flammable products, diabetes control insulin, space satellites, missiles, weapons and in any other tools.