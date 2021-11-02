CIA director will hold a meetings in Moscow on behalf of Biden

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting in Moscow with the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns, the press service of the Russian Security Council reported on Tuesday.

“The parties discussed Russian-American relations,” the message says.

“CIA Director William Burns, on behalf of the president, and at the head of a delegation of high-ranking US officials, will meet in Moscow on November 2-3 with representatives of the Russian government to discuss a number of issues in bilateral relations,” the diplomatic mission said.

This is the first meeting between Patrushev and Burns at the head of the CIA. They previously contacted in 2013, during the visit of the secretary of the Russian Security Council to the United States, when Burns served as first deputy secretary of state (the then head of the State Depart-ment, John Kerry, was on a visit to the Middle East these days, and Patrushev was received in Washin-gton by his first deputy).

At the same time, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council regularly maintains contacts with the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security, Jake Sullivan.