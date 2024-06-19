CII chairman clears the air about VPN decree amid public outcry

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Allama Dr Raghib Naeemi on Monday cleared the air about a recently-issued fatwa (religious decree) declaring the use of VPN un-Islamic.

Appearing in a private news outlet programme, Dr Naeemi said no matter VPNs were registered or not, statements ‘against national security’ and ‘character assassination of a person’ were against Islamic jurisprudence.

He said, “Whether it is a registered VPN or unregistered, if attempts are made to access indecent or immoral sites, character assassination is done, statements are being made against national security, or if various incidents of religious blasphemy are being spread through it, then [using] it would be totally un-Islamic.”

“However, if it is being used for education, communication, or conveying positive messages, then no harm is being considered in that,” he clarified.

“If you register the VPN and do positive activity or even positive criticism, then there is no harm in it,” Naeemi further said.

The cleric added, “The [VPN] hides location [and] who is working from where. So, basically, when we talk about these technological matters, in reality, its action decides if it is Islamic or un-Islamic.”

He mentioned that the case of VPNs was exactly similar in nature to that of ‘using a loudspeaker’. As in the latter case, its usage would have to be within the bounds of the Punjab Sound System (Regulation) Act 2015.

The religious scholar’s declaration has come under the spotlight, with many people criticising it.

CCI DECLARES VPN USE UN-ISLAMIC

The Council of Islamic Ideology, a few days ago, declared the use of VPN un-Islamic.

In a statement on Friday last, CII Chairman Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi said the government had the right to curb evil and prevent access to it.

He declared that taking measures to prevent or restrict the access to immoral and offensive content was in accordance with the Sharia.

The chairman said using VPN with the intention of accessing illegal content or blocked websites was against the Sharia.

He further said online theft was also possible through VPN without leaving any traces.