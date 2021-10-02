Cinta Vidal’s upside down architecture showcases multiple perceptions of reality

Monitoring Desk

Whether depicting a floating cluster of stairs and balconies or a living space separated by differing forces of gravity, a new series of paintings by Cinta Vidal (previously) establishes multiple perceptions of reality within a single work. The artist, who lives in the small town of Cardedeu near Barcelona, favors skewed perspectives that flip domestic objects and invert architecture, and her collection of oil paintings that comprise Concrete use that same style of distortion to question notions of individual space and community and the walled structures people build in their minds.

Rendered in a subdued color palette of grays and soft blues, the compositions precisely arrange multiple routes and manners of living into single, cement buildings. Each work “remind(s) viewers that they are not alone and to pay closer attention to the many pathways of life existing amidst the masses.”

Curated by Thinkspace Projects, Concrete will be on view October 2 through December 26 as part of Structure, a series of solo exhibitions at the Museum of Art and History in Lancaster. Vidal is also in the process of painting a large, outdoor mural nearby to accompany her smaller works, and you can follow her progresss on Instagram.

“Eve” (2021), oil on canvas, 31.5 × 31.5 inches

“Eventide” (2021), oil on canvas, 39.37 × 39.37 inches

“Sunset” (2021), oil on canvas, 23.62 × 23.62 inches

“Twilight II” (2021), oil on canvas, 36.22 × 28.74 inches

“Nocturnal” (2021), oil on canvas tapestry, 143.70 × 70.87 inches

Courtesy: Colossal