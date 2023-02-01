Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted on Dec 12

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Former PTI chairman and Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be indicted on December 12 in the cipher case.

Judge of the special court set up under the Official Secrets Act, Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, who heard the case in Adiala Jail here on Monday, informed the accused that the case would be decided in a month on the directive of the high court.

The former chairman and the ex-foreign minister Qureshi, who were produced before the court, were handed over the copies of the case. They have been found guilty in the case.

It may be noted that the trial was held in the Adiala Jail in disregard to Islamabad High Court’s order for open trial citing security threats to the former PTI chief. The Interior Ministry had issued a notification of holding trial in the jail during the previous hearing.