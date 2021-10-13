CIS heads of state will virtually meet on October 15

MINSK (TASS): The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, scheduled for October 15, will be held in the format of a video conference. This was announced on Wednesday by the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

“On October 15, a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in the format of a videoconference under the chairmanship of the Republic of Belarus,” the message says.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, the draft agenda of the meeting includes 11 issues. In particular, at the summit it is planned to adopt statements on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the organization, on cooperation in the field of biological security and on the development of interaction in the field of migration.

“It is planned to sign two more documents concerning interaction in the security sphere,” the Executive Committee informed. As the press service clarified, the matter concerns the Tre-aty on Counteracting the Legalization (Laundering) of Criminally Obtained Inc-omes, Terrorist Financing and the Financing of the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, as well as the decision concerning the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center. Now this post is occupied by Andrey Novikov, his term of office expires on December 31.

It is assumed that the heads of state will exchange views on interaction within the organization, and will decide on the chairmanship of the Commonwealth in 2022. “It is envisaged that the Republic of Kazakhstan will become the chairman of the CIS next year,” the press service of the Minsk headquarters of the CIS noted.

In addition, according to her, it is planned to approve an agreement on the formation of the Council of Presidents of the Supreme (Higher) Courts, as well as to declare the city of Comrat in Moldova as the cultural capital of the Commonwealth in 2023.