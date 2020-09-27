CIT summons Salman

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): A combined investigation team (CIT) of the top anti-graft body has summoned Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Salman, on October 1 in connection with probe into money laundering allegations.

It is the second notice issued to Salman Shehbaz, the son of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. It has been reported that notice was served to Salman’s residence in H-96 Model Town in Lahore.

Salman Shehbaz had earlier failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau investigators on September 25 for clarifying his position for submitting Rs9.2 billion in bank accounts of employees.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the suspicious transactions had been made in the bank accounts of employees of Ramzan and Al-Arabia sugar mills owned by sons of Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier in June, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had decided to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Shehbaz to the country to face corruption cases.

Salman Shehbaz had been declared an absconder in October last year by the anti-graft watchdog’s court in the ongoing money laundering investigations.