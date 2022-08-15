Citizen recovered from Police Station

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: On direction of Additional Session Judge Peshawar Hina Mehwish Balfe has recovered citizen from Rehman Baba police station who was illegally put behind bar for six days, on Monday.

The petition was filed by Saddam Hussain stating that his uncle Wahid Ullah was taken in custody by Rehman Baba police station on 11st August while did not produced before court and requested for his recovery.

On the direction of ASJ Hina Mehwish Balfe has raided Rehman Baba police station and recovered Wahid Ullah from lock-up while submitted reported regarding illegal custody of the citizen.

According to report, Wahid Ullah was nominated in case under section 394 of Pakistan Penal Code while contradiction has found in police file. ASJ Hina Mehwish has adjourned further hearing for today (Tuesday) while directed police to produce complete record before court.