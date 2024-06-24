Citizens criticize delays and rejections of visa applications

KABUL (TOLOnews): Some citizens of the country criticized the rejection of their visa applications for Pakistan. They said they face numerous challenges and, even after months of effort, are unable to obtain a visa for Pakistan.

Pakistan is one of the countries that many citizens of the country travel to for various reasons, especially for the treatment of their patients.

Abdul Raziq said that his wife has cancer, and he was able to get a token to take her to Pakistan for treatment, but now it has been forty days since he applied for a visa to Pakistan, and he still hasn’t received it.

He told TOLOnews: “At the same time that the patient’s visa is given, we also need to get vaccinated. Now who should we send her with, because she is a woman.”

Some of these citizens asked the interim government to discuss this challenge with the officials of the Pakistani embassy in the country.

“We applied, but I wish the visa would come so that I can go to Pakistan for treatment. But how long do we have to wait? Six months or a year?” said Afzal, one of the applicants for a Pakistan’s visa.

Waisuddin, who established an office for Pakistan’s visa applications in Kabul 13 years ago, said that now most applications are rejected, causing a recession in the business of travel companies and a boom in the black market.

“Previously, we registered the visa, and it took 4 to 10 days, now it takes one to one and a half months,” said Waisuddin, head of a travel company.

“The black markets have ruined our business. The embassy does not issue visas to patients and young people,” said Abdul Samad, another travel company official.

So far, we have not been able to obtain the views of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul regarding the reason for the rejection of citizens’ visa applications for Pakistan.