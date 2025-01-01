Citizens flock to food stop to devour rare fish from River Chenab

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: The streets of Sialkot were bustling with eager food lovers who made their way to the famous food stop at Head Marala to indulge in a delicacy from the cool waters of the River Chenab – the rare and much sought-after Jheeli fish.

The Jheeli fish, known for its unique flavour and power-packed nutrients, was sold at prices ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 rupees per kilogram. Despite its small size, this fish was hailed for its unmatched qualities, making it highly desirable for many.

A local resident shared, “I have bought the Jheeli fish; it’s a special gift from the River Chenab. Its taste is different, and it has a lot of strength. It costs around 2,000 rupees per kilogram, and it’s the rarest fish from the river.”

According to Tipu, a fish seller at the market, “The Jheeli fish is rare and small in size, but its qualities are exceptional. It is found in the river in very limited quantities, and when available, people rush to buy it. It is extremely delicious, and once someone tries it, they return again and again for more.”

Despite its high price, the fish was a favourite among connoisseurs. Many customers not only enjoyed it at the food stop but also took some home to savour its taste later.