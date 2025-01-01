Citizens foil terrorists’ attempt to abduct Pak Army soldier in Tirah valley

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A group of terrorists attempted to abduct a Pakistan Army soldier who had returned home on leave.

According to details, the soldier’s family, aided by the local community, put up a fierce resistance, preventing the terrorists from taking him and forcing them to retreat.

The incident occurred yesterday evening in the area of Barqamberkhel Wali Khel in Tirah Valley.

The terrorists raided the home of Noor Saleem, a soldier from the Pakistan Army, who was off duty and visiting his family.

They attempted to forcibly abduct him, but the situation took a violent turn as the assailants barged into the house and fired on the women inside. Fortunately, no casualties resulted from the gunfire.

As the news spread, loudspeakers from local mosques made urgent announcements, galvanising hundreds of locals to come to the soldier’s aid.

The tribesmen, displaying unparalleled bravery, resisted the terrorists’ attempts to take Noor Saleem, son of Khalwat, into their custody.

They not only refused to hand him over but also managed to move him to a secure location, forcing the terrorists to flee.

According to sources, the armed terrorists had intended to take the soldier to an undisclosed location.

However, due to the swift mobilisation of the local populace following the mosque announcements, the terrorists were thwarted in their mission.

Noor Saleem is currently serving with the 7th Baloch unit and was carrying out his duties in the Awaran district of Balochistan at the time of the incident.