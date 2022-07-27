City mayor may file writ against LG’s Secretary: PHC lay off COC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Shahid Khan has lay off Contempt of Court petition of Mardan City Mayor while declare that petitioner can may file writ against Secretary Local Government (LG) in case of dissatisfaction over implementation of court’s order, on Wednesday.

On starting of hearing Advocate General Shumail Ahmad Butt, Additional Advocate General Barrister Babar Shahzad, Deputy Commissioner Habib Ullah Arif and Secretary Local Government Zaheer-ul-Islam appeared before PHC.

In the COC filed by Mardan City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar stated that despite court’s order regarding provision of assets and powers to elected members of LG while the petitioner is still deprived from facilities and argued that one room is provided for office and vehicle cannot able to run.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shumail Ahmad Butt informed that vehicle and office has been provided to City Mayor but Himayat Ullah Mayar indisposed with the provided facilities while argued that the city demanding to provide office and vehicle of earlier District Nazim but the office is now serving as DDAC office.

Although, Justice Lal Jan remarked that DDAC chairman is responsible to legislate for provincial assembly and inquired both regarding working and procedure of the DDAC office, however AG Shumail Butt informed that the chairman performing certain responsibilities from the office.

Moreover, AG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa argued that no COC has been committed but PHC’s decision of March implemented by provision of office and vehicle to Mardan city mayor while added that in the same building will be provided to Himayat Ullah Mayar but he demanding DDAC’s office and former Nazim vehicle.

The counsel petitioner argued that hurdles created in the implementation of court’s decision and added neither assets nor vehicle has provided to Mardan City Mayor while PHC has dismissed COC and declared that if the mayor is not satisfied with provision of facilities then he may file writ against LG’s secretary.