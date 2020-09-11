Civil service reforms

Like few other occupational groups of Central Superior Services, the Secretariat Group had reached the saturation level, rendering the prospect s of promotion of the officers of this group bleak. On majority of senior positions in the federal and provincial secretaries, even junior offices of Pakistan Administrative Service get postings as secretaries in provincial secretariats, addition to mainstream lucrative postings in the district and divisional administration.

Currently, senior officers of Secretariat Group find limited avenues for vertical and horizontal movements, which have resulted in backlog for promotion. To increase career openings, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved 65 additional posts on the cadre the Secretariat Group from BS 21 to BS 19. Now, 16 posts in BS 21, 20 posts in BS 20 and 44 posts in BS 19 will be available for promotion in the Secretariat Group. The new vacancies in BS 20 and BS 19 will provide benefit of promotion to young offices of Office Management Group of Central Superior Services.

Major Civil Service Reform will come into effect as and when Federal Cabinet gives approval of the requisite amendments of 2014 to Civil Services of Pakistan (Composite &Cadre) Rules 1954. It will clear the hurdle in the way of induction of PCS/PMS offices in Pakistan Administrative Service, making them eligible for streamlined promotion to BS 21.

The Prime Minister has directed that these amendments may be placed before the Cabinet for its approval. It remains to be seen that senior offices of Pakistan Administrative Service, who holds top two positions in the Establishment and Cabinet Division, show willingness for implanting the directives of the Prime Minister for this major reform in the civil service, which is necessary for strengthening the federation. It seems difficult to break the monopoly of Pakistan Administrative Service in bureaucratic structure in the center and provinces. The recurring strikes of PMS Offices for quota determination for posting on administrative positions in provinces amply explain it. Moreover, keeping requite amendment of 2014 on the backburner indicates that top notch bureaucrats in the Establishment and Cabinet Divisions will once again apply delaying tactics.